Winners in The Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice: Medical Marijuana Contest 2023

For the third year in a row, we asked and you answered: Who is the best budtender? What is the best dispensary? This year we added a number of new categories, including best vibe. As we get ready for recreational use to start on July 1, here’s what people like in the medical market.
Best Maryland budtender
Sara Butta at GreenLabs
1522 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, 410-624-5520, greenlabsmd.com
Runners-up
Chris Powell at Green Point Wellness, gpwellness.com
Corey Poland at Far & Dotter, fardotter.com
Best Maryland dispensary
GreenLabs
1522 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, 410-624-5520, greenlabsmd.com
Runners-up
Health for Life, healthforlifedispensaries.com
Green Point Wellness, gpwellness.com
Best Maryland-grown flower
Snoop Dogg OG by SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)
Runners-up
Blissful Wizard by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)
Kush Mints by Curio (available at multiple locations)
Best vape/cartridge sold at a Maryland dispensary
Snoop Dogg OG Live Resin by SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)
Runners-up
Black Mamba by AiroPod (available at multiple locations)
GI by Curio Soothe by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)
Best tincture sold at a Maryland dispensary
GI by Curio: Soothe by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)
Runners-up
Avexia tinctures (available at multiple locations)
Healer tinctures (available at multiple locations)
Best capsule sold at a Maryland dispensary
Good Night by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)
Runners-up
RSO capsules by Grassroots (available at multiple locations)
RSO capsules by Nature’s Heritage (available at multiple locations)
[ 4/20 in Maryland: Coverage from The Baltimore Sun ]
Best shatter/wax sold at Maryland dispensary
Golden Pineapple Live resin Batter SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)
Runners-up
Live Resin Badder by Verano (available at multiple locations)
Peach Zeason by Evermore (available at multiple locations)
Best chew/lozenge/gummy sold at Maryland dispensary
Black Cherry Vanilla by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)
Runners-up
Sea Salt Chocolates by Do Drops (available at multiple locations)
Grape Indica Gummies by Encore (available at multiple locations)
Best pre-roll sold at a Maryland dispensary
SunMed Growers 0.5g pre-roll 2-pack (available at multiple locations)
Runners-up
Kaviar Infused pre-rolls by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)
Swift Lifts by Verano (available at multiple locations)
Best Maryland grower
SunMed Growers
Runners-up
Curio Wellness
Verano
Best vibe at Maryland dispensary
Green Point Wellness, multiple locations, gpwellness.com
Runners-up
Health for Life, healthforlifedispensaries.com
Far & Dotter, fardotter.com
Best customer service at a Maryland dispensary
Health for Life, multiple locations, healthforlifedispensaries.com
Runners-up
Green Point Wellness, gpwellness.com
Far & Dotter, fardotter.com
Best loyalty program at a Maryland dispensary
Health for Life, multiple locations, healthforlifedispensaries.com
The Morning Sun
Runners-up
Green Point Wellness, gpwellness.com
Panacea Wellness, panaceawellness.com
Best menu at a Maryland dispensary
Green Point Wellness, multiple locations, gpwellness.com
Runners-up
Far & Dotter, fardotter.com
Chesacanna, chesacanna.com