Winners in The Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice: Medical Marijuana Contest 2023

GreenLabs in Fells Point has been voted best cannabis dispensary. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

For the third year in a row, we asked and you answered: Who is the best budtender? What is the best dispensary? This year we added a number of new categories, including best vibe. As we get ready for recreational use to start on July 1, here’s what people like in the medical market.

Your browser does not support the video tag. interactive_content

Best Maryland budtender

Sara Butta at GreenLabs

Advertisement

1522 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, 410-624-5520, greenlabsmd.com

Runners-up

Advertisement

Chris Powell at Green Point Wellness, gpwellness.com

Corey Poland at Far & Dotter, fardotter.com

Best Maryland dispensary

GreenLabs

1522 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, 410-624-5520, greenlabsmd.com

Runners-up

Health for Life, healthforlifedispensaries.com

Green Point Wellness, gpwellness.com

Best Maryland-grown flower

Snoop Dogg OG by SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)

Advertisement

Runners-up

Blissful Wizard by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)

Kush Mints by Curio (available at multiple locations)

Best vape/cartridge sold at a Maryland dispensary

Snoop Dogg OG Live Resin by SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)

Runners-up

Black Mamba by AiroPod (available at multiple locations)

Advertisement

GI by Curio Soothe by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)

Best tincture sold at a Maryland dispensary

GI by Curio: Soothe by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)

Runners-up

Avexia tinctures (available at multiple locations)

Healer tinctures (available at multiple locations)

Best capsule sold at a Maryland dispensary

Good Night by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)

Advertisement

Runners-up

RSO capsules by Grassroots (available at multiple locations)

RSO capsules by Nature’s Heritage (available at multiple locations)

[ 4/20 in Maryland: Coverage from The Baltimore Sun ]

Best shatter/wax sold at Maryland dispensary

Golden Pineapple Live resin Batter SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)

Runners-up

Live Resin Badder by Verano (available at multiple locations)

Advertisement

Peach Zeason by Evermore (available at multiple locations)

Best chew/lozenge/gummy sold at Maryland dispensary

Black Cherry Vanilla by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)

Runners-up

Sea Salt Chocolates by Do Drops (available at multiple locations)

Grape Indica Gummies by Encore (available at multiple locations)

Best pre-roll sold at a Maryland dispensary

SunMed Growers 0.5g pre-roll 2-pack (available at multiple locations)

Advertisement

Runners-up

Kaviar Infused pre-rolls by Curio Wellness (available at multiple locations)

Swift Lifts by Verano (available at multiple locations)

Best Maryland grower

SunMed Growers

Runners-up

Curio Wellness

Advertisement

Verano

Best vibe at Maryland dispensary

Green Point Wellness, multiple locations, gpwellness.com

Runners-up

Health for Life, healthforlifedispensaries.com

Far & Dotter, fardotter.com

interactive_content

Best customer service at a Maryland dispensary

Health for Life, multiple locations, healthforlifedispensaries.com

Advertisement

Runners-up

Green Point Wellness, gpwellness.com

Far & Dotter, fardotter.com

Best loyalty program at a Maryland dispensary

Health for Life, multiple locations, healthforlifedispensaries.com

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Runners-up

Green Point Wellness, gpwellness.com

Advertisement

Panacea Wellness, panaceawellness.com

Best menu at a Maryland dispensary

Green Point Wellness, multiple locations, gpwellness.com

Runners-up

Far & Dotter, fardotter.com

Chesacanna, chesacanna.com