For the second year in a row, we asked and you answered: Who is the best budtender? What is the best dispensary? This year we expanded our categories to try to take into account the many ways medical marijuana is available in Maryland. With the question of full legalization going to voters this fall, the medical marijuana market may be about to undergo substantial changes. Whatever happens, here’s a snapshot of the best of the best today.

Here are the winners in The Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice: Medical Marijuana Contest 2022.

Best Maryland budtender

Neil Thorsen at Green Point Wellness

116 Washington Blvd., Laurel, 240-524-4010, gpwellness.com

Runner-up: Kedrick Jenifer at Trilogy Wellness, 443-539-7372, trilogy.health

Best Maryland dispensary

GreenLabs

1522 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, 410-624-5520, greenlabsmd.com

Runner-up: Health for Life, 6807 Rolling Mill Road, Baltimore (additional locations in White Marsh and Bethesda) healthforlifedispensaries.com

Best Maryland-grown flower

Blissful Wizard from Curio Wellness

2060A York Road, Timonium, 443-484-8600, curiodispensary.com

Runner-up: Now N’ Laterz from SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)

Best Maryland-produced vape/cartridge

Banana Pancakes from SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)

Runner-up: Y3K Power Up from Curio Wellness

Best Maryland-produced tincture

Evermore Cannabis Company (available at multiple locations)

Runner-up: The Remedy from Mary’s Medicinals (available at multiple locations)

Best Maryland-produced capsule

Good Night from Curio Wellness

Runner-up: RSO from Grassroots (available at multiple locations)

Best Maryland-produced shatter/wax

Lemon Skunk Live Resin Sugar from SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)

Runner-up: Double Cross Live Resin Batter from SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)

Best Maryland-produced chew/lozenge/gummy

Black Cherry Vanilla from Curio Wellness

Runner-up: Betty’s Eddies (available at multiple locations)

Best Maryland-produced pre-roll

SunMed Slims from SunMed Growers (available at multiple locations)

Runner-up: Hybrid Infused Pre Roll from Kaviar (available at multiple locations)

Best Maryland grower

SunMed Growers

Runner-up: Curio Wellness