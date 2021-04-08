Maryland’s medical marijuana rollout was blasted for its lack of diversity. Meet a woman helping to change that.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission has faced scrutiny and lawsuits after the first 15 companies chosen in 2016 to grow cannabis were all white-owned. Shortly after, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered a study that determined Black, Indigenous, and people of color, what’s known as [BIPOC], and women were disadvantaged in the industry. In 2018, state lawmakers ordered a second round of licenses and directed the medical cannabis commission to award bonus points in consideration of businesses owned by the BIPOC community or those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.