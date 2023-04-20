Baltimore Sun’s Best Readers’ Choice: Medical Marijuana Contest 2023 — Best Dispensary is GreenLabs

When business partners Christi Kekich and Demetrios Kafouros first opened GreenLabs in 2018, they were taking a chance in an entirely new industry for Maryland: medical marijuana.

“It’s retail, but it’s retail with a purpose,” Kekich, 35, said. “The best part is seeing the progression that patients make” while using cannabis in lieu of pharmaceutical medication for depression, insomnia or pain.

Five years later, Kekich and Kafouros continue to act as the joint’s chief operating officer and CEO, respectively.

Now, after Marylanders voted last fall to legalize recreational marijuana, Kekich said GreenLabs is “gearing up” to eventually expand its customer base to include people without medical cannabis IDs.

What sets GreenLabs apart from other dispensaries, according to Kekich, is the number of women at the helm and behind the counter who can advise what products are best suited for managing different conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome.

“Almost daily, someone comes in and they’re like ‘Oh my god, it’s such a relief to be able to speak with a woman about this,’” she said.

