“It’s similar to treating a heart attack or a stroke, where you have a very short window within which you take the necessary steps to prevent significant damage from happening down the road. It’s a big multidisciplinary approach to do this, and so all members of the ICU team are actively involved to get this aggressive resuscitation going and to get all the things done. We follow what we call the Surviving Sepsis Resuscitation Guidelines.” Methods of best practice developed by the Society of Critical Care Medicine to ensure the best possible treatment for patients. “If the necessary things are done, then the mortality drops down dramatically.” By following the best practice guidelines, Ramar says the sepsis response team has made Mayo Clinic’s Medical ICU a leader in successful sepsis treatment.