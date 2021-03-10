Experts share tips on how to prepare for an outdoor workout

With spring approaching and the coronavirus still having a large impact on the world, adventure-seekers and exercise buffs alike will likely be taking their workouts outside. A study from the Physical Activity Council noted that in 2019, 50.7% of people participated in outdoor activities, second only to fitness sports. Outdoor activities mean fresh air, beautiful foliage and Instagrammable workout circuits against a sunrise backdrop. But to the novice or even the overly confident outdoor workout pro, the uneven terrain, harsh elements and changing conditions can lead to inconveniences and even injuries. Luckily, there are things you can do to prepare for an outdoor workout so you can make the most of the scenery around you instead of letting it hamper your flow.
(Jorie Goins, Tribune Content Agency)