Experts share tips on how to prepare for an outdoor workout

KNOW THE GROUND | It’s important to be aware of the change from an even, smooth and possibly sprung gym or home floor to the potentially uneven terrain of the outdoors. “If you’re running on the ground outside, you should be prepared for the instability you’re going to face on the ground,” says Nolan Hyland, a personal trainer for the National Academy of Sports Medicine. “If you’re only used to training on even surfaces, you could be more likely for injury at the ankle and foot.” If you plan to go for a run, Hyland recommends doing a warmup walk to prepare your body but also to check the ground for things like holes that could prove dangerous if unexpectedly encountered. (Vtt Studio/Dreamstime.com)