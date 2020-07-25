The lightness of being a couch potato may work to keep us fat

People are not rodents, though, and the findings, while interesting, told us nothing about us. So, for the new study, which was published recently in EClinical Medicine, the same scientists recruited 69 overweight adults and, in lieu of lead pellets, asked them to wear weighted vests. Some of these vests added 11% to a person’s body weight; the others added about 1% and served as a control. The volunteers were asked to wear the vests throughout the day but not otherwise change their diets or lives.