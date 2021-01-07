Kevin Roose column: Confessions of a virtual reality gym rat

The best thing about Supernatural is the coaches who lead each workout. They’re cut from the same peppy, affirming cloth as SoulCycle and Peloton instructors, and they make it possible to briefly forget that you’re working out alone in your house rather than in a crowded studio. Another plus is that every Supernatural workout takes place in some impossibly beautiful landscape — I’ve batted orbs inside an Ethiopian volcano, next to a placid mountain lake in Patagonia and on top of the Great Wall of China. As a bonus, the company has paid dearly to license Top 40 hits, so users can work out to Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar instead of the bargain-bin dance music you find on other workout apps.