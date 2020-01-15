A: It’s important to tell your health care provider about any dietary supplements you take. Although you don’t need a prescription for most supplements, that doesn’t mean they can’t significantly affect your health. Dietary supplements are useful in some situations — for example, calcium and vitamin D for bone health, and iron for iron-deficiency anemia. But they also can be harmful, especially if taken in certain combinations, with certain prescription medications, or before surgery or other medical procedures. By knowing the supplements you take, your health care provider can ensure that they are a good fit for you.