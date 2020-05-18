We have to go back into the world again. Here are solutions for how to deal with that

During our months of sheltering in place, we’ve taken a crash course in staying safe from the virus: wearing masks in public, washing our hands, wiping down counters frequently, refraining from touching our faces. Keep that up, says Linda Copel, psychotherapist and a professor at Villanova University’s nursing college. We should also be sure to continue to socially distance when we can, like opting for online banking and curbside pickups. Drive if you feel more comfortable in your car instead of using public transportation. And if you have to take a bus or train, carry hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes with you.