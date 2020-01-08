This 1964 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a lung tissue specimen from a patient with adenocarcinoma of the lung. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, researchers reported the largest-ever decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, and they are crediting advances in the treatment of lung tumors. Most lung cancer cases are tied to smoking, and decades of declining smoking rates means lower rates of lung cancer diagnoses and deaths. (Dr. Ellis/Emory University, Department of Pathology/CDC via AP)