Teenagers who land in emergency rooms after overdosing on opioids can benefit from adults who connect them to resources and addiction services right away.
But that often doesn’t happen, according to a study published earlier this month in JAMA Pediatrics.
Researchers looked at more than 4 million cases of Medicaid-enrolled young people ages 13 to 22 who overdosed during a 7-year period. They found that fewer than a third who overdosed on opioids got treatment such as medication or therapy within 30 days.
“We just wouldn’t accept (this) for other pediatric illnesses like asthma,” said Rachel Alinsky, a fellow in adolescent and addiction medicine at John Hopkins Medicine. “When we have doctors face-to-face with these patients, we should be able to offer them the best care possible, which would be linking them into treatment.”
The time when a young person lands in an emergency room is a critical touch point, Alinsky said, and an opportunity to engage them and connect them to treatment.
As medical director of Lurie Children’s Hospital’s substance use and prevention program, Maria Rahmandar has experience with youths facing addiction.
She said youth who overdose, and their families, experience similar problems to adults in finding help. A stigma against medication still exists, and it can be hard to know what resources are available. But they also face challenges adults don’t. For example, they are more susceptible to the negative effects of substances because their brains don’t fully develop until age 25.
“Experimentation and trying things and risk-taking is definitely part of being a teen,” Rahmandar said. “It doesn’t come without its risks.”
In Illinois on Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order to create the Opioid Overdose Prevention and Recovery Steering Committee to address racial disparities. According to the governor’s office, opioid overdose deaths among white residents in Illinois decreased 7% in 2018. In contrast, opioid deaths increased by 9% among African Americans and increased by 4% among Latinos.
“Illinois has made great strides in responding to the opioid crisis that has swept the nation, but our work won’t be done until all our residents have the opportunity to live their most fulfilling lives,” Pritzker said in a statement announcing the committee as well as $4 million toward recovery and prevention services throughout the state.
In her study, Alinsky also found disparities. She said 1 in 651 black youths received medication, compared with 1 in 44 white youths.
“I think that that’s great that Illinois is going to be looking into this,” she said. “How do we improve access to care for the most vulnerable patients and make sure we’re designing a system that doesn’t worsen disparities?”
According to her study, the opioid overdose mortality rate for children and adolescents under age 20 has tripled since 2000.
Finding help for a child struggling with opioid addiction is challenging for many parents who might not know where to begin, Alinsky said. So having doctors immediately connect families to resources after they arrive at the ER following an overdose is key.
Alinsky noted that just 1% of youths in cases she studied received pharmacological help within 30 days. The American Academy of Pediatrics considers both medication and counseling effective treatments that are underused.