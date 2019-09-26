Building Baltimore’s workout playlist: Runners, what songs motivate you most?

Despite the comradery so evident at events like Oct. 19′s Baltimore Running Festival, running, at its heart, is a solo sport. It’s you versus the hill. You versus the younger you and that now seemingly unreachable PR you set four years ago. You versus the temptation to hit the snooze button.
To win these battles, it’s nice to know that Beyonce, or Drake, or Bruce Springsteen has your back. Headphones, for many, are as important as shoes.
If you’re a runner, tell us what songs motivate you or why you leave the headphones at home. We’ll be sharing some of your songs and thoughts in an upcoming story.