Like the one we’ve assembled here of some Baltimore runners’ favorite running songs, playlists are as diverse as the reasons for curating them. Some athletes seek quick, straightforward tempos that set the pace of their run (think “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco or Rihanna’s “Disturbia”) while others prefer to move to slower, less predictable beats that keep their minds occupied through the ups and downs of a course (like "Run Like An Antelope” by Phish or “Echo” by Nas and Swizz Beatz).