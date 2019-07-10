Amid Baltimore’s opioid crisis, Mosby supports legal safe injection sites in new brief

Marilyn Mosby has come out in favor of legal safe interjection sites for heroin and other drug users, signing onto a legal brief in support of the practice along with 63 other experts in the criminal justice field.
Baltimore’s State’s Attorney signed onto an amicus curiae brief filed Wednesday in United States v. Safehouse, a federal civil lawsuit in Pennsylvania filed by federal attorneys in February challenging the legality of such a site in Philadelphia.
The brief filed Wednesday supports Safehouse, which is looking to open the nation’s first safe injection site — sometimes referred to as an overdose prevention site — in the city.
The brief, which is signed by federal and state prosecutors along with law enforcement officials from across the country, says, “Philadelphia and other American communities gripped by this public health emergency should be able to make use of the proven benefits of an (overdose prevention site) to save lives, improve public health, and enhance community trust and public safety.”
The idea of giving people addicted to heroin and other drugs a safe place to use has gained more traction in the Western Hemisphere as opioid overdose rates have skyrocketed in recent years, largely a result of the introduction of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid magnitudes more potent than heroin. Such centers can be found in Europe, Canada and Australia.
However, some believe that opening such sites would promote the usage of drugs and remove the deterrent of death or overdose that could push some toward entering addiction treatment.
Some Maryland counties operate clean needle exchange programs, allowing drug users to trade their syringes for clean needles and resources for possible treatment. But Maryland doesn’t have a statewide system, as some other states do, and none of the Maryland programs allow for user to inject themselves on-site.
In June, attorneys for the Department of Justice filed a motion for judgment, asking the judge to come out in favor of their lawsuit.
In the motion, the attorneys wrote that “it is unlawful to provide a site for the illegal use of controlled substances, and that the use of heroin in particular serves no medical purpose.”
“Defendants may not violate this law,” the attorneys wrote. “Instead, they should seek recourse, if any, through the ordinary political and legislative process.”
In the brief — which was filed in opposition to the motion — the group wrote, “Treating overdose locations as crime scenes can also alienate community members and dissuade people from calling for help.”
“Repeated searches, arrests, prosecutions, and punishment in response to a public health concern exacerbate tension between police and the community, thereby eroding trust.