Abortion to Medicaid: A look at 4 of the health care issues at stake in the midterm elections

Voters and candidates of both parties repeatedly made it clear that health care was a pressing issue leading up to Tuesday's midterm elections.

To be sure, there was a 2018 twist: Republicans who once ran on wanting to eliminate President Barack Obama 's landmark health-care law now repeatedly vow to protect one of its most popular elements. And Democrats were emboldened by the controversial law's resurgent popularity to distinguish themselves in tight races nationwide.

The outcomes of those critical races are bound to have a major impact on numerous health-care issues, depending on whether Republicans maintain control of both chambers of Congress or whether Democrats recapture the House majority. State-level races and ballot measures could also set the stage for changes in health-care policy.

Here are four of the health-care issues at stake in Tuesday's election:

The Affordable Care Act: Voters needed only to turn on their televisions or radios, or to watch one of President Trump 's rallies, to see both Democrats and Republicans are vowing to preserve protections for people with preexisting conditions.

At first, Republicans were seemingly responding to Democratic attacks on the issue.

But in campaign's final weeks, many Republicans appeared to reverse their stances on multiple votes to repeal and replace Obamacare. "After years of owning the health-care issue in the aftermath of the [ACA's] nearly immediate unpopularity, Republicans largely ceded [the issue] to Democrats after [the GOP's] failed attempt to repeal the law last year," my Washington Post colleague Colby Itkowitz reported. "How to handle preexisting conditions was a major flash point in the debate last year. The bills voted on did not eliminate protections for preexisting conditions, but they did weaken them considerably by giving power to the states to waive certain requirements for insures - a demand from the GOP's most conservative members."

Views began to shift. As my colleague Elise Viebeck wrote, "... faced with the fact that the protections are wildly popular among voters ... some Republicans have copied Trump's approach, insisting that they will support what they once opposed with no acknowledgment of their about-face."

One of the many examples of the dueling rhetoric is in Missouri, where Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has berated her opponent, Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, for being among the attorneys general who have brought a lawsuit against the ACA.

"You don't go to court and get rid of important protections when there is no backup, when people will be in a free fall," McCaskill said in a debate last month. Hawley responded that "we should repeal and replace" the ACA, saying there are alternative ways to protect preexisting conditions. "What we see from the Democrats is a full-throated defense of Obamacare," Hawley said. He added: "Will McCaskill support any plan that isn't Obamacare?"

The answer to that question remains to be seen.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled the GOP's desire to try again to repeal and replace Obamacare in an interview with Reuters. On the House side, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her deputies told the New York Times that if Democrats are in the House majority, they plan to improve the ACA rather than concentrate on other proposals such as a single-payer system.

And here's another view of how important health care has been nationwide. My Post colleague Andrew Van Dam mapped out Google searches that show an obvious pattern: "In almost every county in almost every month for the past year, health care topped the charts. Medicare and Medicaid were perennially popular, as was mental health," he writes.

The fate of Medicaid expansion could be cast in many ways on Tuesday. There are 17 states that have yet to expand the program under the ACA. But four ballot initiatives and several governor's races could change that.

In Maine, an open gubernatorial race could end an ongoing standoff on Medicaid expansion. Voters there overwhelmingly agreed to expand the program to many low-income people, but the measure has yet to be implemented because of foot-dragging by Republican Gov. Paul LePage . But as I have written previously, the candidates who could succeed LePage appear more open to expanding Medicaid. Democratic candidate Janet Mills said she would implement the expansion on "Day 1," while Republican Shawn Moody said he would also do so as long as there is adequate funding.

The fate of expansion could also be tied to a handful of other governor's races, in states like Florida, Wisconsin, Kansas and Georgia if Democratic candidates who signaled support for expansion succeed in replacing Republican governors who oppose it.

In Georgia, for example, Democrat Stacey Abrams has run in part on her support for Medicaid expansion. Meanwhile, Republican Brian Kemp said at a recent debate that "expanding a broken government program is no answer to solving a problem."

Meanwhile, voters in Idaho, Utah and Nebraska will choose whether to expand Medicaid through a ballot initiative. And in Montana, where Medicaid expansion was adopted in 2015, voters will decide whether to extend the program's expansion, which is set to expire in 2019.

Abortion rights: Several issues are poised to play out in the states, including rights to abortion access, which our colleagues Tracy Jan and David Weigel report has "motivated Democrats this election cycle more than at any time in the past decade."