One Baltimore mom’s stresses of pregnancy, pandemic and racism reflect those of many Black mothers, experts say

Leading up to her delivery this summer, Smith found herself haunted by the statistics. She was agonizing over the son she had yet to meet, leaden with the knowledge that Black newborns are more than twice as likely to die than white newborns. When those babies are cared for by a Black physician, as opposed to a white doctor, a recent study found, their mortality rate was cut in half. Even if born healthy, she knew her baby would face the dangers of racism as he grew up.