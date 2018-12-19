Wegmans recalls selected cauliflower products because of potential E. coli contamination

Wegmans Food Markets issued a voluntary recall of fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower sold in the produce department between Dec. 7 and Tuesday because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7).

E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The recalled products (with use-by dates of Dec. 11 and Dec. 22) are as follows:

» Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000Wegmans

» Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000

» Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000

» Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000

The recalled products were distributed to 98 Wegmans stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the company said.

The recall was initiated by Produce Packaging Inc. based in Cleveland, which supplies the products to Wegmans and notified Wegmans that the product may have been contaminated.

Wegmans has placed automated phone calls to customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club card.

Customers who purchased the recalled products from Wegmans between Dec. 7 and Tuesday should return them to the service desk for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans consumer affairs department toll free at 855-934-3663 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.