Baltimore Rep. Kweisi Mfume aims again to honor cell-line pioneer Henrietta Lacks with Congressional Gold Medal

Baltimore Rep. Kweisi Mfume says he has introduced legislation that would award a Congressional Gold Medal to Henrietta Lacks, the late Turner Station resident whose cell line has been used in multiple medical breakthroughs.

The Democratic congressman, who represents most of Baltimore City and some of Baltimore County, announced the legislation at a news conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill alongside members of Lacks’ family.

Lacks was diagnosed with cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951. Before her death later that year, her cancer cells were sampled by Hopkins physicians without her consent or knowledge, rendering her infertile but creating the HeLa immortal cell line.

The cell line is commonly used in biomedical research, and its use has led to several breakthroughs in medicine, such as the development of the polio vaccine, treatments for cancer and HIV/AIDS, and to study COVID-19.

Mfume was also joined Wednesday by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which is supporting the legislation, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Lacks family in a sweeping lawsuit seeking compensation from a biotechnology company which has profited from her cell line.

“If we can uplift the legacy of Henrietta Lacks, we can remind people that others have sacrificed with their very lives so that people can have a better quality of health care,” Crump said Wednesday.

“I’m hurt today— filled with joy, but hurt,” Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said. “To this family: I want to simply, publicly apologize, for this should have never happened.”

Mfume previously introduced legislation in March 2022 aiming to grant Lacks the Congressional Gold Medal, which is one of the highest civilian honors granted by the U.S. alongside the Presidential Medal of Freedom. That bill, along with companion legislation in the Senate, died in committee, according to congressional records, where this year’s bill was not immediately available Wednesday.