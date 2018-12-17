Here's how many people enrolled in health insurance through Maryland's marketplace

Nearly 157,000 Marylanders enrolled in health insurance through the state’s insurance marketplace for 2019, according to the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

During the open enrollment period from Nov. 1-Dec. 15, 156,963 Marylanders enrolled in health insurance through Maryland Health Connection, marking a 2 percent increase from the 153,571 people that signed up for health insurance through the state’s exchange last year.

Several hundred more enrollments will be added this week for people who began but did not complete their enrollments by Saturday, according to the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which manages the portal where people can buy insurance if they are not covered by their employer.

The growth in enrollment was not as high as state officials projected earlier this fall, when a 5.8 percent spike in enrollment was expected because of Maryland’s “reinsurance” program that lowered premiums. Still, insurance enrollment increased among groups including young adults, African Americans and Latinos.

Enrollment among adults ages 18-34 increased 4 percent from last year; African-American enrollment grew 8 percent; and enrollment among the state’s Hispanic population was up 2 percent, according to the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

“We are very happy that so many Marylanders were able to get coverage for themselves and their families for 2019,” Maryland Health Benefit Exchange executive director Michele Eberle said in a statement. “More individuals and families with coverage means added security and peace of mind for them and lower insurance costs for everyone.”

The plans take effect Jan. 1.

