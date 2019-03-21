Maryland gets a 'C' grade for addressing lead in school drinking water — up from an 'F' in 2017

Maryland schools have a documented problem with lead in drinking water, but a recent report from a local consumer group found the state has made improvements toward addressing the issue.

Maryland Public Interest Research Group released Thursday the second edition of its “Get The Lead Out” study, giving Maryland a ‘C’ grade for its efforts to address the presence of lead in school drinking water. The grade was an improvement from Maryland’s ‘F’ grade in 2017, according to a Thursday news release from the group.

The study assigned grades to states based on several criteria, including the strictness of lead standards, the rigor of testing protocol and transparency in communicating with the public.

Among Maryland’s improvements identified in the study was a state law passed in 2017, which now requires testing for all taps in public and private schools across the state, the release states.

State tests this year found elevated levels of lead in water from 519 school drinking water fountains or sinks across the state, including 229 in Montgomery County, 67 in St. Mary’s County, 58 in Anne Arundel County, 55 in Baltimore County and 48 in Howard County. Most Baltimore City schools have banned drinking out of water fountains or sinks for the past decade due to lead contamination.

Scientists and medical experts say no amount of lead is considered safe for humans and that children are particularly susceptible to the health and cognitive problems caused by the accumulation of the harmful metal in the blood stream.

Though Maryland’s grade improved, the group that released the study says the state is still in need of improvement.

Several members of the Maryland General Assembly recently introduced legislation that seeks to require remediation at at 5 parts per billion — as opposed to the state’s current standard of 20 parts per billion — and to allow schools access to the $30 million Healthy School Facility Fund to assist with paying for remediation efforts. The House of Delegates passed the bill with an unanimous vote Monday.

"I applaud the progress Maryland has made to address lead in our schools' drinking water since 2017, but it doesn't go far enough," Marietta English, Baltimore Teachers Union president, said in a release. “This is a no-brainer, we must work harder and faster to eliminate lead from our school faucets. There is no acceptable excuse for our students, educators, paraprofessionals and all of those who spend time in our schools to be at risk of being poisoned by lead."

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.

