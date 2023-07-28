Henrietta Lacks family lawsuit against biotech company ordered to go to settlement conference next week

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The lawsuit surrounding a biotechnology company’s profiting off Henrietta Lacks’ cell line will head to settlement talks in U.S. District Court in Baltimore next week, leaving room to wind down the legal showdown between Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Turner Station resident’s surviving family.

The case was referred last week to Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson, and on Thursday was scheduled for a Monday settlement conference, according to court records.

A settlement could put an end to the suit, where Lacks’ family members allege the Massachusetts-based company has illicitly profited off cells sampled from Lacks in 1951 when she was being treated for cervical cancer.

Henrietta Lacks is pictured shortly after her move with her husband, David Lacks, from Clover, Virginia, to Baltimore in the early 1940s. She died of cervical cancer in 1951, and her cells, which were taken without her knowledge, have spurred vast scientific breakthroughs and lifesaving innovations. (AP)

Physicians at Johns Hopkins Hospital took the sample without Lacks’ consent or knowledge. The cells kept replicating, creating the HeLa immortal cell line, which is commonly used in biomedical research. HeLa cells have been used in several breakthroughs in medicine, such as the development of the polio vaccine, treatments for cancer and HIV/AIDS, and to study COVID-19.

The breakthroughs brought by Lacks’ cells, which went decades without much public recognition, prompted Baltimore Rep. Kweisi Mfume to file legislation seeking to posthumously grant her a Congressional Gold Medal. On Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin filed companion legislation in the Senate.

“While these cells continue to benefit millions across the world, they were taken without the consent or knowledge of Ms. Lacks and her family,” Cardin said in a statement, noting the high honor would “ensure that her contributions are recognized and honored for generations to come.”

Attorney Ben Crump, center, surrounded by four grandchildren of Henrietta Lacks and two spouses, head to a news conference in October 2021 outside the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. District Courthouse to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a multibillion-dollar biotechnology corporation, on behalf of the estate of Henrietta Lacks. From left, Hope and Ron Lacks, Kimberley Lacks, Crump, Alfred Lacks Carter with his wife, Jewel Carter, and Jason O’Neal. (Amy Davis)

In the lawsuit, filed in October 2021, Lacks’ family is asking U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman to order the company to pay Henrietta Lacks’ living descendants for products derived from the cells. The family retained prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump to litigate the matter.

Boardman has not yet ruled on Thermo Fisher’s motion to dismiss the case, which has been pending for months. The biotech company said in the filing that the Lacks family did not meet the statute of limitations for a lawsuit as they made public statements about potential litigation in the years after Rebecca Skloot published a bestselling nonfiction book about Lacks in 2010.

Any settlement could have broad implications for others in the biotech industry, as attorneys representing the Lacks family have suggested further litigation against companies that profit from HeLa cells.