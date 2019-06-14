Former Maryland Sen. Frank Kelly resigns from UMMS board amid self-dealing scandal

Former state Sen. Francis X. Kelly resigned Friday from the University of Maryland Medical System Board of Directors — just days after fellow board members had asked him to return — amid continued fallout from the self-dealing scandal that has rocked the hospital network.

In a letter to outgoing board chairman Stephen Burch on Friday, Kelly said he and his sons would be stepping down from various board connected to the medical system.

“It has been a tremendous honor for me to have served on the UMMS board for nearly 35 years, under six different governors, and under a number of fantastic chairpersons, like you,” Kelly wrote. “Although I am humbled by your invitation to rejoin the board, I have decided it is time to move on, and allow someone else the fantastic opportunity of serving.”

Kelly said he and his sons would resign from the boards of six affiliated organizations amid the continuing controversy at the hospital network.

His son David Kelly sat on the board of St. Joseph Medical Center, and his son John Kelly sat on the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital board, the University of Maryland Medical Center board, the University of Maryland School of Medicine board and the Institute of Human Virology board.

Kelly’s Baltimore County business, Kelly & Associates Insurance Group, has done millions of dollars in business with the hospital network — much of it without a competitive bidding process. Such deals between UMMS’ volunteer board members and their companies are under intense scrutiny following The Baltimore Sun’s report that nearly a third of the UMMS board of directors — including Kelly — did business with the hospital system.

Nevertheless, the board voted Wednesday to ask four members who took voluntary leave to return, including Kelly.

Board members cited the findings of a review of the contracting practices, which blamed management — not Kelly — for the lack of competitive bids.

“It was a systemic problem at the management level,” acting CEO John W. Ashworth III said Wednesday. “We should have done a better job.”

The 41-page report from Nygren Consulting found Kelly’s contracts had not gone out for bid since at least 2012, but that the company provided “a fair market value” for its work. However, the report stated, the system would seek bids going forward for those services.

“The Nygren Report confirms that Kelly Benefit Strategies earned the opportunity to enter into a business partnership with UMMS based on the satisfaction of hospital clients we had already been serving prior to UMMS acquiring them, a competitive process, and the independent validation of Aon Consulting,” John Kelly, president of Kelly Benefit Strategies, said in a statement. “Its comprehensive findings further validate that Kelly & Associates Insurance Group has provided its services at fair market value while achieving cost savings.”

From 2010 to 2018, the company owned by Kelly, a longtime and influential board member, generated about $16 million in revenue for managing insurance and benefits for UMMS and some of its affiliate hospitals, according to disclosures with the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission and estimates by company officials to The Sun.

Kelly grew his insurance brokerage company through his work with the medical system after he led the legislative charge to privatize the hospital network in 1984. The system is now a network of more than 14 academic, community and specialty hospitals that generated $4.4 billion in 2018.

The Nygren report focused its harshest criticism on deals with four board members that hospital officials described as “personal services” contracts: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who was paid $500,000 for her self-published children’s books; Robert Pevenstein, a consultant who was paid more than $100,000 a year; John W. Dillon, who was paid $892,000 since 2013 for providing “healthcare consulting services;” and Dr. Scott Rifkin, who runs a health care software company.

Since the scandal broke, Pugh has resigned as mayor, and UMMS CEO Robert Chrencik and four other top system officials stepped down. Also, the Democratic-controlled Maryland General Assembly passed emergency legislation this spring to reform the board and Gov. Hogan signed it into law.

