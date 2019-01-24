A mother's pilgrimage: Carrying her disabled child, Honduran woman seeking medical care finds her way to Baltimore

At the December day’s first glimmer of light, a small Honduran woman carried her feverish 3-year-old daughter along the empty streets of East Baltimore toward Johns Hopkins Hospital, a place she had never heard of but could just see in the distance.

It was the last stretch in a monthlong journey that had taken her almost 2,000 miles in search of medical care for her child. Out of desperation, the 23-year-old mother had traversed gang territories, trusted people she had just met, gotten lost and then been found.

She walked into the emergency room with the bundle in her arms, speaking no English, unsure she could communicate what was wrong. She trusted that God would help her, as she believes he has throughout her ordeal.

Josselin Mencia came to the United States because she had no faith that Honduran doctors could help her daughter, a tiny, fragile child who was born partially paralyzed. They were among 60,000 people who were detained at the southwestern border in December, roughly half of them families with children.

Mencia and her daughter, Brianna, have no certain future, though there are possible legal routes for seeking asylum when someone needs medical treatment, lawyers say.

A spokesman for the Federation of American Immigration Reform, a group that wants to reduce immigration, called Mencia’s situation “compelling.” But he added that just because someone needs medical care doesn’t give them the right to remain in the U.S. They may pose a cost to the country if they rely on government-funded programs, spokesman Ira Mehlman said. And the U.S. immigration system is so clogged with people seeking to abuse the process, he said, it has become more difficult to consider “the exceptional cases” that may deserve to stay.

Arriving at Hopkins, Mencia was handed a computer tablet with an interpreting program so she could tell doctors what was wrong: Brianna was born with some paralysis in her arms and legs, and never learned to walk or speak. She has trouble eating anything that isn’t mushed up, and drinks milk from a bottle with a nipple that has a large opening because she can’t suck well. Her seizures began in July, but in October, they worsened. They left the girl’s body shaking, and foam came from her mouth.

Brianna had a high fever and was treated for that quickly before being admitted, Mencia said.

She hasn’t often left the child’s side. But a few days after getting to Baltimore, she appeared before Immigration and Customs Enforcement here, and was required to be at a different office the next day to get an ankle bracelet. She showed up in summer sandals and without a coat.

In an interview, Mencia said what happens next will depend in part on how Brianna is doing.

“Having gone through everything I did, I feel calm now,” she said in Spanish. “It’s not like in my country, where you enter the hospital sick and come out sicker. I feel very good to be here.”

She said doctors in Honduras couldn’t tell her what was wrong, and she didn’t feel they could appropriately treat her daughter. “I did look for help in my home country, but I didn’t get any answers,” she said.

Her decision to leave came after long prayers in church. Her cousin was planning a trip to Mexico, and a friend in Baltimore said she would take Mencia in.

She embarked on the dangerous pilgrimage in hopes she could find doctors who would find a way to make her child walk.

‘Please don’t let her get sick’

Mother and daughter left Honduras on Nov. 2, traveling on buses with the cousin and others. Sometimes they hitched rides from people “with big hearts,” Mencia says. They also did a lot of walking, with Brianna carried by her mother and others.

Brianna’s father had left them in the months after her birth, and Mencia had been living in her family’s home as she raised the child. Over the years, she eventually figured out how to get Brianna to eat. Mencia would coax her to swallow baby food, soup or mashed potatoes in small doses.

But the trip was hard for her daughter, Mencia said, and often Brianna would spit things out, leaving her exasperated mother in tears. As the days wore on, the child was eating almost nothing but milk.

“I would look at her little face, and if I saw she was sad I would get distraught, and I would say to myself, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ ” Mencia said. “But the only thing I could think about was to pray and ask God, ‘Everything I’m doing is for her. Please don’t let her get sick on the journey.’ ”

She ran out of diapers and milk. Then somewhere in Mexico her cousin left her, saying he would gather supplies, but he never returned.

Mencia decided to return home to Honduras. She went to a park where, she was told, Mexican immigration authorities often would pick people up and deport them. But the immigration agents drove on by, she said.

The people she was traveling with said it was a sign: “ ‘You see Immigration doesn’t want you, so it is your destiny to go on.’ ”

She found a truck driver who agreed to take her and Brianna within a few hours of the U.S. border. She knew it was risky because she didn’t know the man, but climbed into the truck with her child anyway.

They arrived in Monterrey, Mexico, about 160 miles from the border. There she stayed with nuns who gave her supplies for Brianna, but told her the border area was dangerous and filled with “mafia” who would never let her cross without paying them. She hesitated for a day or two, but met a woman — herself the mother of a sick child — who was moved to buy Mencia a bus ticket to the border.

There Mencia found a man with a “big beard and tattoos” who said he would take her and Brianna across the Rio Grande in a raft if he was paid.

She lingered at a house for days, wondering what to do next. Finally, she said, the man took pity, saying that he saw her bravery and how far she had traveled with her child. He arranged for someone to take her across the river for free.

Mencia knew that once on U.S. soil, she would have to walk for a while to get a place where the immigration authorities would pick her up. Carrying Brianna, she set off alone into the mountains. The landscape was confusing, she said. After getting lost, she sat down under a tree.



I know that if I try a little more, I will see the miracle of God in my daughter. — Josselin Mencia

Thalia Juarez / Baltimore Sun Josselin Mencia holds her 3-year-old daughter, Brianna, at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where the girl is receiving treatment. Josselin Mencia holds her 3-year-old daughter, Brianna, at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where the girl is receiving treatment. (Thalia Juarez / Baltimore Sun)

“I stared down at my baby girl, and she looked so tranquil and relaxed,” she said. But in that moment, she was overwhelmed with regret at what she had put her daughter through. She cried as she told of picking up the child, giving her a hug, and asking Brianna to forgive her if she had suffered during the trip. Then she moved on, realizing that they could not be alone when night came.

She prayed and finally found a road — as well as about 30 other travelers, who she joined. Mencia was exhausted, and worried about Brianna’s eating, when they were suddenly covered in the bright lights of American immigration agents.