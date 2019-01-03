Johns Hopkins creates fund to honor rheumatologist killed in crash

Johns Hopkins Medicine has created a fund to honor a rheumatologist killed in a hit-and-run crash near Green Spring Station last month.

Dr. Nadia Dominique Morgan, 35, a faculty member at Johns Hopkins Scleroderma Center, was killed in a collision just before 11 p.m. Dec. 15 at Falls and Green Spring Valley roads, police said.

In an email to staff, Hopkins announced the creation of the Dr. Nadia D. Morgan Memorial Fund to support a lectureship focusing on how African ancestry affects rheumatic diseases.

Morgan was the principal investigator in a research project titled "Interleukin-13 and Scleroderma in African Americans," for which she had received a grant from the Rheumatology Research Foundation.

A memorial service will take place at Johns Hopkins Bayview Asthma and Allergy Center on Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m.



Morgan was “an extraordinarily warm, talented and promising member of our community who gave so much to everyone around her,” said Ken Willis, a Johns Hopkins Medicine spokesman.



