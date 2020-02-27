Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that two more Marylanders are being tested for the coronavirus that has sickened more than 80,000 globally.
Officials expect results in the next two or three days from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where the samples were sent for testing. The state lab does not yet have the ability to test more quickly here.
Two other Marylanders have tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 began earlier this year.
Hogan revealed the testing at a news conference Thursday at the state emergency operations center in Reisterstown. He outlined the state’s preparedness and said he’d be submitting a supplemental budget request for $10 million for the effort.
He asked Marylanders not to panic but to be prepared for more infections, school closures and event cancellations and to work from home. For now, he said, the risk remains low.
Hogan said he’d be briefing other state leaders tomorrow and continues to be in contact with federal health authorities and Vice President Mike Pence, whom President Donald Trump put in charge of the nation’s coronavirus response Wednesday.