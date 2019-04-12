Baltimore is one of the most sleep-deprived U.S. cities, study finds

Baltimore is tired of a lot of things — corruption, violence, rats.

It’s also just tired.

Charm City was identified as the second-most sleep-deprived large city in the U.S., according to a new study from the insurance agency HavenLife.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests adults get at least seven hours of sleep per night. But more than a third of the nation’s population gets less than that recommended amount — a factor that can lead to poor physical and mental health.

HavenLife analyzed data from the CDC’s 500 Cities Project to compile lists of the large, midsize and small cities that get the least sleep.

Among large cities, Baltimore ranked second. And of all the 302 cities listed, Baltimore was eighth.

On average, 43.2 percent of Baltimoreans slept fewer than seven hours a night, according to HavenLife.

Baltimore fell behind Detroit, the No. 1 large city for sleeplessness, and just ahead of Philadelphia.

HavenLife’s study also listed physical and mental health outcomes alongside its sleepiest cities, as well as physical activity and obesity rates. In addition to a lack of sleep, Baltimore’s obesity and physical activity rates were also worse than the national averages.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan