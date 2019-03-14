Feds checking Baltimore's largest methadone clinic, but owner says it's routine

Federal agents drew attention Thursday when they entered the city’s largest methadone clinic, but the reverend who runs Turning Point Clinic called their visit a routine checkup.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents remained in the East Baltimore clinic Thursday evening. They reviewed medication logs and other records of methadone treatments, the Rev. Milton Emanuel Williams Jr. said.

“They came out today looking for something. I have no idea at this point what that might be,” he said. “They took some records from us, which they have the right to do.”

With about 2,000 patients, the drug treatment center on North Avenue in Berea is the largest methadone clinic in the country, Williams said.

He also said DEA agents conduct annual checkups. The clinic, he said, remains open.

“When the DEA comes out, there’s a perception they must be doing this or they must be doing that,” he said. “They normally come visit us once a year.”

DEA agents at the scene declined to comment.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente