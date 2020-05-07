Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from Johns Hopkins Hospital on Wednesday

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital on Wednesday after staying one night for a gallbladder problem.
Ginsburg, 87, had a nonsurgical procedure for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition. According to the court, she will return to Hopkins for outpatient visits over the next several weeks and eventually have the gallstone removed. The procedure does not involve surgery, the court said.
While in the hospital, the justice participated in court arguments by telephone from her room Wednesday.
The court's oldest justice has been in the hospital twice since November because of infections. She also received outpatient radiation treatment in New York in August for a tumor on her pancreas.
Ginsburg has twice been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had lung surgery in December 2018 to remove cancerous growths. She underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 1999.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.