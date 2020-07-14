xml:space="preserve">
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital for possible infection

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 14, 2020 6:30 PM

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday afternoon for treatment of a possible infection, the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg was brought to Hopkins after experiencing a fever and chills and being evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night.

The 87-year-old justice underwent an endoscopic procedure Tuesday in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August, the court said in a news release.

The statement said Ginsburg “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

