Pikesville resident becomes first physician to be president of Mercy Health Services

Dr. David N. Maine, a Pikesville resident, took over as president and CEO of Mercy Health Services on Wednesday, becoming the first physician to lead health care organization in its 145-year history.
The Mercy Health Services Board of Trustees in January announced Maine would succeed Thomas R. Mullen, who retired in July after 28 years with Mercy Health Services.
Mercy Health Services is the parent of Mercy Medical Center, a university-affiliated hospital in downtown Baltimore founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1874.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected by the Board of Trustees to follow in Tom’s footsteps as President and CEO of Mercy Health Services,” Maine said in a news release. “As a result of [Board of Trustees Chair Sister Helen Amos] and Tom’s leadership over the years, Mercy is blessed with outstanding physicians, providers, nurses, staff and a strong team of executive leaders all committed to moving Mercy forward for many years to come.
“In addition, Mercy has established itself as the premier physician-friendly health system in the region where physicians feel the freedom to practice medicine in the way they know is best for their patients and that has translated to high-quality care with our patients at the center of everything we do.”
Maine, 43, has served as executive vice president for Mercy Health Services since October 2019, overseeing the medical center. He has also worked as executive vice president of Mercy’s Physician Enterprise, president of medical staff, senior vice president of clinical transformation, and medical director of The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine.
He was born the son of Jewish-Iraqi refugees who fled Iraq for Europe in 1972 during the prosecution of the religious minority. Maine’s family later immigrated to the United States and settled in Rochester, New York, in 1974 after receiving assistance from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.
Maine graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in 2002. He completed his residency in anesthesiology and his fellowship in interventional pain medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.