Musician Peter Frampton treated for degenerative muscle disease at Johns Hopkins, pledges to start fund there

Musician Peter Frampton told Rolling Stone this week he intends to donate funds to Johns Hopkins Medicine after doctors there helped treat him for an inflammatory muscle disease.

Frampton was diagnosed with Inclusion-Body Myositis, which is characterized by progressive muscle weakness and wasting, according to the Johns Hopkins Myositis Center website. The disease may eventually cause him to be unable to play guitar, he said.

The living legend plans to use $1 from every ticket sold on his farewell tour to establish the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund with Johns Hopkins, Rolling Stone reported.

People suffering from the disease usually develop symptoms after age 50 and is two times more common in men than in women, the Myositis Center website states.

Symptoms can include weakness of the muscles, thighs, wrists and fingers as well as difficulty swallowing. Some may experience frequent falls, the site states.

