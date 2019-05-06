LifeBridge Health lifts measles-related ban on youth visitors in northwest Baltimore area

LifeBridge Health, which primarily serves the northwest Baltimore region, as lifted its ban on youth visitors under the age of 14, which prevented minors from visiting the health care organization’s facilities after there were several cases of measles in the Pikesville area.

In a statement on social media, the organization wrote that the ban was lifted because “it’s been 14 days since the last confirmed case.”

The state health department said last month that it had four confirmed cases of measles in the Pikesville area.

Maryland is one of 20 states with confirmed measles cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — this despite the fact that a widely available measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, commonly known as MMR, protects the vast majority of people from the diseases.

LifeBridge Health consists of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, and its subsidiaries and affiliated units, including LifeBridge Health & Fitness and the LifeBridge Medical Care Centers in Eldersburg, Mays Chapel and Reisterstown.

