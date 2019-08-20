Ousted Planned Parenthood CEO Leana Wen announces new job as professor at George Washington University

Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner who was ousted last month as the Planned Parenthood CEO, has gotten a new job as a professor at George Washington University’s school of public health.
Mina Radman, a spokeswoman for the D.C. university’s school of public health, said Wen is joining the university as a visiting professor in health policy and management. She also said Baltimore’s former health commissioner will be a distinguished fellow at the Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity.
In a tweet, Wen said she is “honored to join exceptional colleagues” and “train future generations of public health leaders who are dedicated to achieving health equity and fighting for social justice.”
Planned Parenthood ended Wen’s employment at a “secret meeting," she said on Twitter at the time. Wen said she had “philosophical differences” with Planned Parenthood board of directors and its decision to “double down on abortion rights advocacy.” She left her Baltimore post last October to become the reproductive rights organization’s sixth president.
Wen became known as an outspoken health commissioner during her nearly four years in Baltimore, regularly appearing on TV and writing op-eds.
She also became a leading voice criticizing the Trump administration for cuts to public health and other social service programs, as well as speaking against what she’s called rollbacks to reproductive rights.
Baltimore Sun reporters Phil Davis and Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.