The Baltimore Health Department is looking for someone to sell it a lot of condoms and lube

The Baltimore Health Department is looking for someone to sell it 100,800 condoms and 20,000 packets of lube for a sexually transmitted infection prevention program officials say is increasingly important as infection rates go up.

Mona Rock, a spokeswoman for the health department, said the condoms will be given away at community events and two free city-run clinics. Others will be passed on to private organizations to distribute.

“STI prevention is more important now than ever,” Rock said, pointing to figures from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating the country has seen four years of overall increases for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

“In Baltimore, we’ve seen increases which reflect the nationwide trend,” Rock said. “Condoms are one method which can help prevent STIs.”

The department is looking to buy 100 cases of five different kinds of Lifestyles brand condoms, with each case containing 1,008. The department also wants 20 cases of ID Glide brand lubricant.

The total cost should be around $10,000 according to online price listings.

The health department’s need was advertised on a city contracting website. It typically lists more mundane items like truck parts and cleaning supplies, but more exotic items sometimes come along. Last year, the city sought more than a ton of bowling balls and more than 300 pairs of shoes for the alleys at Shake and Bake.

The condoms the health department wants are just one part of its efforts to battle HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. The two clinics, in Druid Heights and Dunbar-Broadway, offer confidential testing and treatment and serve about 30,000 patients a year.

Last month, Howard County schools became the latest to offer condoms to students, joining Baltimore City and Montgomery County.

