Baltimore partially lifts boil water advisory; water bills to be reduced citywide

Mayor Brandon Scott announces that the precautionary water boil advisory will be lifted for areas of West Baltimore and Baltimore County. (Baltimore Sun)

A boil water advisory issued for West Baltimore and parts of Baltimore County on Labor Day due to E. coli contamination has been reduced in size, officials announced Wednesday night.

Residents in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods, where water samples originally turned up E. coli over Labor Day weekend, are still under a boil water advisory, in addition to residents in neighborhoods immediately to the west, north and east. But residents living south and southwest of Route 40, who were covered by a precautionary boil water advisory, no longer need to boil their water before consuming it, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference Wednesday night. The area north of Route 40 remains under a precautionary advisory.

Advertisement

No drinking water samples in the precautionary area ever showed positive test results for E. coli, Scott said. As a result, city officials received clearance from the state Department of the Environment to get rid of the precautionary boil water advisory for some areas Wednesday night.

The area still under a boil water advisory is bounded by Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street, north to south, and Carey Street to Pulaski Street, east to west.

Advertisement

interactive_content

“The reason there is a partial lifting and not a full lifting is that DPW is awaiting analytical data from the laboratory to confirm that there is no E. coli in the samples taken within the required boil water advisory,” Scott said.

Residents in the area where the advisory was lifted Wednesday night are being asked to flush out their pipes before resuming their consumption of the water, by running all faucets for 15 minutes on cold, said Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell.

“You want to start at the lower end of your home, go up to the higher end, and flush your entire system,” Mitchell said. “We’d also like you to flush all of the ice within your refrigerators and also your water lines within your refrigerators.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

All ice produced since the water advisory was put into effect should be thrown away, along with the next three batches, Scott said in a news release. Ice makers should also be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons of bleach to a gallon of water.

As a result of the inconveniences posed by the boil water advisory this week, Scott said the next round of water bills will be reduced 25% citywide.

“This decision was made as a result of the inconvenience, but also the increased water usage that will be required to flush the system for those who may have been unable to utilize water services over the past few days,” Scott said.

Scott said the city’s water distribution efforts will be continuing as scheduled.

In addition to testing at 90 sites inside Baltimore City and Baltimore County, sampling for E. coli was conducted Wednesday at six locations along a 30-inch water main from Ashburton “suspected as a possible source,” according to a timeline the mayor posted to Twitter Wednesday.

Advertisement

“As an abundance of caution, we’re looking at a few more test sites just to make sure we do our due diligence,” Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said at the news conference Wednesday evening. “We’re testing the entire distribution system that gets into that area. This is just another spot in our system where we want to get more results and more data.”

In response to a question about what sampling revealed about the amount of bacteria present in the water, officials said Wednesday that the tests for E. coli were binary, showing either positive or negative results.