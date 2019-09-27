Discard hummus from Moby Dick House of Kabob amid salmonella concerns, says Maryland Health Department

Health officials recommend discarding hummus purchased from the Moby Dick House of Kabob after nine people fell ill this month with salmonella infections, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
All nine people fell ill after eating at the restaurant chain, which has multiple locations in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. Eight of the nine people had eaten hummus from the restaurant. All of the cases were in Maryland, according to the health department.
The exact cause of the infections has not been determined, but Moby Dick has voluntarily suspended sale of the hummus and the health department is recommending consumers discard any purchased hummus from the restaurant.
Most people infected with salmonella develop symptoms including diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within six hours to four days after infection, according to the health department. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.
Those with more fragile immune systems may experience more severe illness and require hospitalization. There are 900 to 1,000 confirmed salmonella infections reported in Maryland each year, according to the health department.