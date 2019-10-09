Starting in 2003, Murray, who is from Maryland, was first administered Risperdal, an antipsychotic that is used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and irritability associated with autism, by at least two of his treating pediatricians, according to a prior legal opinion in his case. The Food and Drug Administration had not approved the drug for use in children until 2006, but his doctors — at the recommendation of a psychologist — said it would address his sleeping difficulties.