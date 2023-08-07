Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute gets $20 million, one of its largest ever research donations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Medicine announced Monday that it has received one of the largest research donations in its history from the T. Boone Pickens Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by the late Texas oil tycoon who was treated at the institute.

The $20 million donation will support a professorship at the institute and vision-saving research that may be overlooked by other potential funders, Johns Hopkins Medicine said in a news release. Pickens announced plans for the gift in 2013, before his death in 2019 at age 91.

Pickens previously made donations to the institute in 2005 and 2009 that together totaled $8 million. The gifts established the T. Boone Pickens Professorship of Ophthalmology and helped with the construction of the Robert H. and Clarice Smith Building to house the institute’s research laboratories and operating rooms.

“Mr. Pickens’ generous contributions to Wilmer will serve as the foundation on which teams of clinicians, scientists and engineers will develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic interventions to prevent blindness and improve the health of people around the world,” said Dr. Amir Kashani, who currently holds the T. Boone Pickens professorship, in the Hopkins news release.

Pickens, who made his fortune in gas and oil before becoming a supporter of alternative energy sources like wind, solar and natural gas, became interested in the treatment and research of eye conditions in the 1980s after his father was diagnosed with macular degeneration. At the time, no treatments existed for the progressive condition, and Pickens’ father went blind at 80.

But because of advancements in research and technology, Pickens was able to retain his vision when he was diagnosed with macular degeneration. He was treated at Hopkins’ East Baltimore campus for more than 20 years by a team that included Walter Stark and Dr. Neil Bressler.

“Walter Stark, like my dad, had deep Oklahoma roots,” Pickens’ daughter, Liz Cordia, said in the release. “They became fast friends. This friendship ultimately evolved into Walter treating my grandad’s glaucoma and my dad’s cataracts and later diagnosing his macular degeneration.”

The latest donation from the Pickens foundation will endow additional professorships for early-career physician-scientists who are “exploring their new ideas for improving the care of patients and ending blinding eye diseases,” Wilmer’s director, Dr. Peter McDonnell, said. The donation will accelerate the institute’s work in artificial intelligence, stem cells and nanotechnology, as well as other “exciting new frontiers,” McDonnell said.

The gift comes after Cordia and foundation representative Jay Rosser visited leaders and researchers at Wilmer earlier this summer to discuss how the donation would be used at the institute, according to the news release.

Boone gave millions to other hospitals around the country before his death. During his career, his philanthropy exceeded $1 billion, according to the foundation’s website, and included such causes as entrepreneurship, at risk children, education and athletics, corporate health and fitness, and conservation and wildlife management.