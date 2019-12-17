The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission has appointed William Tilburg as its executive director after serving as its acting director for several months.
In a news release, the commission wrote that Tilburg had been serving as the acting executive director since 2019 and previously served as its director of government affairs and policy.
He replaces Joy A. Strand, who resigned from the commission in September after two years as its executive director.
The commission hopes Tilburg’s "expertise in the industry will allow for the Commission to provide substantial, qualitative expert testimony to the state legislature should the need arise.
A Maryland General Assembly task force began studying the possible legalization of cannabis for adult use in June, and retail sales for products sold in licensed dispensaries had topped $128 million through July this year. Equity and diversity problems in enforcement and licensing remain a concern, with some lawmakers and advocates pushing for legislation that would fully legalize the drug for recreational use.
Tilburg will oversee the day-to-day activities of the commission, which approves and regulates medical marijuana growers and dispensaries throughout the state.
Baltimore Sun reporter Hallie Miller contributed to this article.