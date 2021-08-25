Maryland health department reports first West Nile virus case of the year in Baltimore region

Maryland health officials say an adult from the Baltimore metropolitan region has tested positive for the West Nile virus, the first confirmed case of the virus in the state this year.
In a news release, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday that an unnamed adult from the Baltimore metro region is the first to test positive for the virus in 2021.
The disease is commonly spread by mosquitos and, while health officials say around 80% of people who catch the disease will not display any symptoms, the virus is a serious concern for those with underlying health conditions.
“This is the season when we start to see West Nile virus spread in Maryland, so we urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary for public health services.
The department wrote that those who are concerned should cover up exposed skin “and use an EPA-registered insect repellent.”