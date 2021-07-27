Johns Hopkins Hospital falls to 4th on U.S. News and World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ ranking

Johns Hopkins Hospital fell to fourth place in the annual U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospitals Honor Roll” ranking after placing third for four consecutive years.
In the organization’s latest rankings of American hospitals, Hopkins fell behind the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cleveland Clinic and UCLA Medical Center, which ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
The Baltimore hospital held the top spot for more than two decades, but started slipping in the national rankings in 2012 when the magazine changed its methodology to put less emphasis on reputation.
Hospitals are ranked based on how they perform with several “bellwether” procedures and conditions, such as knee replacement and heart bypass surgery. They also are judged in how they handle and treat chronic conditions such as diabetes and ailments such as hip fractures.
U.S. News also breaks down how hospitals rank in certain specialties. Hopkins placed first in psychiatric care and rheumatology. Sheppard Pratt, the largest, private psychiatric care hospital in the region, placed seventh in the national psychiatric hospitals rankings, continuing its more than 30-year run in the top 10.
As for other Maryland hospitals, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore ranked second in the list of best hospitals in the state and Baltimore metro area, followed by the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson. Hopkins topped the Maryland and Baltimore-area lists.
Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Union Memorial Hospital tied for 4th.
In a statement, Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS, said the rankings reflect Maryland’s top-notch health care network.
“Earning such recognition speaks to the relentless commitment of our workforce to the health and well-being of communities we serve here in Maryland and beyond,” he said.
