University of Maryland Children’s Hospital opens ‘trauma-informed’ psychiatric inpatient unit for kids and adolescents

The unit, two years in the making, contains 16 beds for children ages 5 to 17, and is designed “both architecturally and clinically” with patients’ past traumatic experiences, the hospital said in a news release. Using soothing colors, calming sounds from nature, painted murals and private areas for staffers to do phone calls, meetings and documentation work out of patients’ view, the new wing is meant to give kids a safe space to heal.