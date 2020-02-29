The University of Maryland suspended its study abroad program in Italy and told students to return home after the CDC raised its coronavirus warning level Friday night to limit travel in that country.
The university’s flagship College Park campus has 136 students studying in Italy. The university sent a campuswide email Friday night after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for Italy telling people to avoid nonessential travel because of widespread community transmission of the illness.
“This evening the CDC moved Italy from Alert Level 2 to Warning Level 3,” Mary Ann Rankin, senior vice president and provost, said in the email. “In light of this change, the university is hereby suspending Education Abroad programs in Italy for spring 2020.”
The latest warning from the CDC raises the travel advisory level for Italy from level two, in which it advised taking precautions such as washing hands frequently and staying home if they are sick. The new warning, the highest level of alert, goes further and warns of community transmission, or the spread of the illness to people who did not travel or knowingly come in contact with someone infected.
No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at the university or in Maryland, where three people as of Saturday morning are being tested for the virus that has sickened more than 80,000 people globally. Two other people were tested in Maryland but were found to not have the virus.
Students in the university’s Italy programs are being told to return to the U.S., return to their homes away from the campus, follow CDC guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days and seek medical help as needed. The university’s Education Abroad office is offering possible online study options.
“We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation world-wide, and will take further action if warranted,” Rankin said in the email.
Students in the study abroad program in Japan, currently on alert level two, need to be “prepared to return to the U.S. should the alert level for that country increase to Warning Level 3,” Rankin said.
Students who are abroad also are being urged to limit additional travel as much as possible.
In making study abroad program decisions, Rankin said, the university is relying on information from the CDC, the World Health Organization, the U.S. State Department, state and local health departments, and on-campus public health experts.
On Thursday, the university suspended its foreign study abroad programs in South Korea and told students to return home. The CDC raised its alert level from two to three in South Korea, saying that there is transmission within the country and that anyone there on nonessential travel should leave.
The spring program in South Korea was set to begin for eight students on March 15. Six students were already in South Korea and two are still in the U.S.
Study abroad programs in China had already been cancelled.
Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this story.