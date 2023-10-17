University of Maryland School of Pharmacy appoints new dean

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore announced the appointment of Sarah Michel on Tuesday as dean of the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

Michel, who was named the school’s interim dean in June, previously chaired the school’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and was associate dean for graduate programs, the School of Pharmacy said in a news release.

She’s been at the school for nearly 19 years and has been “intricately involved in all of the school’s educational aspects,” including its graduate degree programs. In its doctor of pharmacy program, she redesigned the core biochemistry course to emphasize clinical applications to pharmacy and led the development of the program’s research pathway.

Sarah Michel, interim dean of the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy, was today appointed as the school's permanent dean.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of dean of the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, where I have spent my entire professional career,” Michel said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with our remarkable faculty, staff, and students and leading the school in excellence as we train the pharmacists, pharmapreneurs, and health scientists of the future and engage in cutting edge, innovative research, practice, and community outreach to improve the human condition.”

Michel, who has mentored dozens of PhD and PharmD students, is an internationally recognized leader in the field of metals in medicine, the school said in the release. Her work has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and U.S. Army Research Labs for investigating the roles that metals play in the regulation of chronic inflammation, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, according to the release.

“Dr. Michel brings an immense wealth of experience and knowledge to the role as dean,” UMB President Bruce Jarrell said in the release. “In her long tenure on campus, she has not only supported the school in an academic manner but has been fully committed to involvement in campus life.”

Recently, a clinical trial led by Michel caused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue new guidance on how generic nanomedicines should be evaluated for approval, the school said in the release. She’s also part of an FDA-funded team of researchers that is investigating the safety of electronic cigarettes.

Michel received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Cornell University and a PhD in chemistry from Northwestern University. She also completed a National Institutes of Health National Research Service Award postdoctoral fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

As dean, Michel is succeeding Natalie Eddington, who stepped down from the role in May after a 15-year tenure.