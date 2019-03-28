University of Maryland Medical System confronts yet another controversy

The University of Maryland Medical System board of directors has confronted one crisis after another in the past year or so, from a patient-dumping accusation at one hospital and sexual harassment in its ranks to a shooting outside its Shock Trauma emergency room.

But now it’s the directors themselves who have thrown the system into distress, with nine members found to be profiting while they served in volunteer posts on the high-profile board. They or their businesses have been making hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars off the taxpayer-backed hospitals they are charged with governing.

All of the scandals brought a level of legal, regulatory or public scrutiny, resulting in some sweeping changes to policies and staffing. But the latest controversy reached the institution’s highest levels, with Robert A. Chrencik, president and CEO of the university health system, forced to take a leave of absence and the General Assembly quickly moving emergency legislation to ban such deals.

Three board members resigned, including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who took in $500,000 from 2011 to 2018 for children’s books she sold to the university health system. And several board members were put on leave, including former Baltimore County Sen. Francis X. Kelly, whose insurance company won $2.8 million in business last year. The medical system has thus far declined to release a list detailing which of the board member deals went through a bidding process, but has acknowledged Pugh’s did not.

The fallout of the latest crisis on the system’s leadership, as well as its business and public image, is yet to be determined. But some observers say it likely will have at least a short-term effect on the hospital system’s credibility.

“I have been following the series of scandals involving UMMS over the past year, and I find it — as many others do — very alarming,” said Anna Palmisano, who heads Marylanders for Patient Rights and has pushed for a patients’ rights bill that recently passed the state House of Delegates.

“We expect more of our state hospital system,” she said. “We as patients are losing faith in the ability of Maryland hospitals to act in the best interest of the patient. The culture of Maryland hospitals has degraded to the point where patients can no longer feel confident they are getting the best possible care.”

Doing business with board members is not against the law or any rules or even uncommon, so long as the deals are properly awarded and don’t cause a conflict of interest. But some state lawmakers want to ban such insider contracts, arguing the Maryland system is quasi-public, receiving millions in operating and capital dollars.

“When we’re talking about managing conflicts of interest, it’s less about completely avoiding them, it’s about handling them properly,” said Anne Wallestad, president and CEO of BoardSource, a Washington-based nonprofit that researches and trains boards of directors. “The transactions need to be transparently disclosed and meet the highest standards of decision-making rigor.

“To me, what’s most troubling in this situation is it’s not an isolated or single incident,” she said.

The controversies that preceded the revelations of the insider deals came to light in various ways, and also brought unwanted attention.

In January 2018, workers at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown were recorded by a passerby leaving a patient with mental health issues outside on a frigid night in only a hospital gown. The video went viral, and hospital officials apologized and had to answer to the public and federal investigators. The officials pledged reviews and changes, some forced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which found several deficiencies and violations of the patient’s rights.

The flagship University of Maryland Medical Center also announced a broad set of policy and leadership changes in November aimed at improving the culture for women after a former research coordinator filed a lawsuit alleging harassment by a doctor. The Baltimore Sun identified more women who had complained about the doctor, and the newspaper obtained an anonymous letter written to leaders of the hospital and the affiliated University of Maryland School of Medicine by female faculty members and residents complaining of a “hostile work environment.”

In February, the main campus faced another crisis when a medical school employee was shot outside the main medical center ambulance bay. Campus security officials stepped up patrols as the medical system and the medical center faced an inquiry from the Joint Commission, a national accreditation agency that requires hospitals to investigate and submit reports about “sentinel events” including violent acts.

The string of crises could prompt questions about whether the board was adequately monitoring the system’s management.

Serving on a volunteer board can seem like an honorary position, Wallestad said, but it carries real responsibilities.

“It can’t be overstated how important and essential the oversight role of a board is,” Wallestad said. “It has a job to do for an institution, and in the nonprofit space, it’s voluntary but it’s still a job.”

Now that questions have been raised about the board’s scrutiny, officials said there will be outside, independent review of the system’s contracting practices.

“There is no question trust is the most important equity element of any organization, particularly those in healthcare,” said Mary Lanham, a UMMS senior vice president, in a statement to The Sun.