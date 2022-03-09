UMMS board chairman, who saw the hospital system through COVID and past ‘Healthy Holly,’ steps down

James “Chip” DiPaula Jr. has stepped down as chairman of the University of Maryland Medical System after nearly three years in the position that was punctuated by the coronavirus pandemic.
DiPaula, however, may be best remembered as taking the helm of the 13-hospital system’s board in the wake of a major scandal involving lucrative contracts for board members. That included former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling her “Healthy Holly” children’s books in a sole-source deal with UMMS.
A subsequent legislative overhaul required all board members to eventually resign and either be replaced of reappointed by Gov. Larry Hogan. They are now allowed to serve two five-year terms and there are restrictions on contracts.
A Hogan appointee, DiPaula had served on the board since 2016, and the existing board elected him chairman in 2019 after the state law passed.
He said at the time that members of the board “regret the actions and poor decisions which have jeopardized confidence in the system.”
Pugh resigned from the board and as mayor and was criminally charged with a fraud scheme. She served three years in prison before being released earlier this year. UMMS CEO and several other executives also resigned.
Several board members, however, were reappointed by Hogan, including DiPaula, who is a former state budget secretary and chief of staff to then-Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., a Republican. DiPaula later founded an e-commerce firm.
In his resignation letter addressed to Hogan and effective Wednesday, DiPaula called the position “one of the great privileges of my career.”
He said in his time the board has “overseen crucial and comprehensive governance, management and operations reforms, adopted extensive new structural governance reforms, 17 board policies, revitalized board committee charters and led a successful national search for a new chief executive.”
He said “UMMS is a national leader in meeting the needs of our patients, their families and our wider communities.”
DiPaula said he’s worked from many places during the pandemic and now plans to move permanently to another state. He also said he’s taken an expanded role at his company that requires extensive travel.
The board will select a new board chair at its regularly scheduled meeting in May.
“On behalf of our executive team and more than 29,000 University of Maryland Medical System team members across the state, I send my sincere thanks to Chip DiPaula for his dedicated service and commitment to UMMS and our patients,” said Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS, in a statement.
Latest Health
“For the past three years, Chip’s steadfast leadership has helped guide UMMS through challenging times and unprecedented healthcare emergencies,” Suntha said. “We will be forever grateful for his integrity, dedication and his incredible willingness to selflessly share his professional abilities and wisdom with our organization.”