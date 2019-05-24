CEO from University of Maryland Medical System's Capital Region to step down

The president and chief executive of the University of Maryland Medical System’s troubled Capital Region Health plans to step down from the post early next month.

Sherry B. Perkins plans to leave for a health care position in Delaware, according to a statement from the system, which serves Prince George’s County and the surrounding area.

“It has been an honor serving the Prince George’s County community and working with the physicians and team members in addressing the health care needs of the County and surrounding region,” Perkins said in the statement. “I am leaving the organization knowing it has a bright future ahead with a new hospital scheduled to open in 2021. I also look forward to continuing my career, having a positive impact on patient care, which is the hallmark of my professional career.”

A 20-year-veteran of the health care industry in Maryland, Perkins was brought in to help in the transition after the medical system took over two hospitals and other medical facilities in Prince George’s County from Dimensions Healthcare. The facilities had lost money for years and faith from the community.

The Maryland system has since faced criticism from the community for reordering the medical facilities, which officials have said was for efficiency.



The system’s interim president and CEO, John Ashworth, praised Perkins and said there will be a national search for her replacement. He, Perkins and the Capital Region board are working to name an interim replacement.



Ashworth stepped into the top role after a self-dealing scandal involving the medical system’s board led to the resignation of several board members, including former Mayor Catherine Pugh, who also resigned as mayor, and a series of ongoing investigations.



