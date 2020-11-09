If US Supreme Court dumps Obamacare health coverage, Maryland could get massive headache

“If the ACA is overturned or deemed unconstitutional, the question looms whether Maryland’s innovative focus on value based-care and reduced costs would be abandoned,” he said. “A return to the traditional ‘fee for service’ model would likely cause a significant spike in spending and force a return to the old way of caring for patients. If this experiment of value-based care — where Maryland is a clear leader — were to end, 49 other states could lose the opportunity to see how well our system is working and what savings can be achieved.”