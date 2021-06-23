Maryland hospital workers rally for COVID pay outside psychiatric facility

At the start of the pandemic, the state granted some workers double-pay. That later changed to an additional $3.13 per hour for those working in emergency essential or mission critical operations, such as hospital employees, police and juvenile center staff — in positions that could not effectively practice social distancing. Those working in coronavirus quarantine areas received an additional $2 per hour. In September 2020, the state ended the extra pay for everyone except the employees working in quarantine areas. Maryland then reinstituted response pay in April 2021 for all those previously eligible under the Department of Budget and Management’s list. The department did not respond immediately to a request for comment.